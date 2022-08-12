NewsLocalCyprus army participates in European Best Sniper Team Competition 2022

Cyprus army participates in European Best Sniper Team Competition 2022

Snipers
Snipers

The island’s National Guard has taken part in the European Best Sniper Team Competition 2022 in the Hohenfels Training Area in Germany, the Defense Ministry announced on Friday.

Organized by the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) of the USA 7th Army Training Command, the competition tests multinational sniper squads on land navigation, advanced marksmanship and medical simulations. As well as physical prowess and mental agility.

Thirty-six sniper teams of two from eighteen allied and partner countries competed head-to-head for the title of Best Sniper Team in Europe across eight days from August 1 to August 11.

Greece was this year’s winner with JMRC writing on Facebook: “The annual U.S. Army Europe and Africa competition brought the most proficient sniper teams together and challenged their skills. But only one team can be the champion! Congratulations Greece”.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCommercial flights to Cyprus decreased by 14% in July compared with 2019
Next articleCyprus President to address 77th UN General Assembly on Sept 23

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros