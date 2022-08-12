Cyprus army participates in European Best Sniper Team Competition 2022

The island’s National Guard has taken part in the European Best Sniper Team Competition 2022 in the Hohenfels Training Area in Germany, the Defense Ministry announced on Friday.

Organized by the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) of the USA 7th Army Training Command, the competition tests multinational sniper squads on land navigation, advanced marksmanship and medical simulations. As well as physical prowess and mental agility.

Thirty-six sniper teams of two from eighteen allied and partner countries competed head-to-head for the title of Best Sniper Team in Europe across eight days from August 1 to August 11.

Greece was this year’s winner with JMRC writing on Facebook: “The annual U.S. Army Europe and Africa competition brought the most proficient sniper teams together and challenged their skills. But only one team can be the champion! Congratulations Greece”.