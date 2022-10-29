Cyprus, Armenia exploring new areas of cooperation -Presidential Commissioner

Cyprus, Greece and Armenia have “brotherly relations,” Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou said while addressing the Global Armenian Summit on Diaspora Issues in Yerevan.

“The trilateral cooperation among Cyprus, Greece and Armenia is the reflection of our countries’ long-standing and brotherly relations. The tangible results of our cooperation, always serve the benefit of the people of our countries and are encouraging us to seek further joint planning, actions and strategies,” Photiou said.

Photiou noted that Cyprus and Armenia are exploring new areas of cooperation in order to enhance their economic and political relations.

“While the past legacy of the Armenians of Cyprus are the best ambassadors of Cyprus–Armenia relations, we are currently seeking to complement this legacy by exploring new areas of cooperation,” he said.

Around 4,000 Armenians currently live in Cyprus and are “an indispensable part” of its society, Photiou added.