NewsLocalCyprus, Armenia exploring new areas of cooperation -Presidential Commissioner

Cyprus, Armenia exploring new areas of cooperation -Presidential Commissioner

Presidential Commissioner calls on Turkey to investigate confessions of a TMT veteran about killings of Greek Cypriots

Cyprus, Greece and Armenia have “brotherly relations,” Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou said while addressing the Global Armenian Summit on Diaspora Issues in Yerevan.

“The trilateral cooperation among Cyprus, Greece and Armenia is the reflection of our countries’ long-standing and brotherly relations. The tangible results of our cooperation, always serve the benefit of the people of our countries and are encouraging us to seek further joint planning, actions and strategies,” Photiou said.

Photiou noted that Cyprus and Armenia are exploring new areas of cooperation in order to enhance their economic and political relations.

“While the past legacy of the Armenians of Cyprus are the best ambassadors of Cyprus–Armenia relations, we are currently seeking to complement this legacy by exploring new areas of cooperation,” he said.

Around 4,000 Armenians currently live in Cyprus and are “an indispensable part” of its society, Photiou added.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Russia says UK navy blew up Nord Stream pipelines; calls incident a terrorist attack
Next article
Cyprus commemorates Day of its Missing Persons

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros