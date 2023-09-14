Cyprus Archbishop approves inclusion of sexual education in high schools

Archbishop Georgios approves the recent inclusion of sexual education in high schools and technical schools aiming to empower young individuals so that they can protect themselves, Philenews reports.

The Archbishop has met with both the Minister of Education and the supervisor of sex education island-wide and has been assured that ignorance makes young ones vulnerable to predators.

Not all top representatives of the island’s powerful Orthodox Church share the view of the Archbishop and that’s something he is aware of.

He told Philenews that “we should not get influenced by extreme voices, whether they come from various circles in Greece or adopted here in Cyprus, and leave children in ignorance which makes them vulnerable to predators.”

At the same time, research across several European nations has demonstrated that implementing comprehensive national sexual education programs yields enduring positive effects on the health and well-being of young individuals.

That is, when delivered in a safe and supportive environment coupled with access to health services.

Specifically, data provided by the Cyprus Family Planning Association shows that sexual education has contributed to lower rates of teenage pregnancies and abortions.