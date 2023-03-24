Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society relieves over 4,000 patients and families annually

NewsLocalCyprus Anti-Cancer Society relieves over 4,000 patients and families annually

More than 4,000 patients and families are served annually free of charge by the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society and this means that the practical support of society is a must.

This is what the charity’s board chairman Dr Adamos Adamou said on Thursday while launching the island’s 48th Christodoula March which is to be held on April 9. Along with a roadside fundraiser on April 6.

This year’s march slogan is “Be There” and co-organisers are the Bank of Cyprus.

At the same time, Adamou told reporters that “society’s offer and support must be consistent and continuous” and that “we should all stand by patients in this fight against cancer”.

He also pointed out that constantly developing medical research, prevention and early diagnosis allows for the term ‘incurable’ and ‘fatal’ disease to be rejected when referring to cancer.

“Many cancers can be cured and patients will be going through a difficult journey but they should know that we will be there, by their side, with respect, love and care,” he also said.

“Be there, with us, supporting the charitable work of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society,” he added.

By Annie Charalambous
