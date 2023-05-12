Cyprus, Andrew Lambrou readying for Eurovision final

NewsLocalCyprus, Andrew Lambrou readying for Eurovision final

Andrew Lambrou and the Cypriot delegation are getting ready for the Eurovision Grand Final.

The Cypriot-Australian singer checked the country’s ticket for the big night after qualifying yesterday through the contest’s second semi-final.

According to EBU, Cyprus’ song “Break A Broken Heart” will be the seventh on the running order on Saturday’s final which will start at 10 pm (Cyprus time).

Having ensured that Cyprus is once again present in the final after a one-year absence, Lambrou and his team are now setting their sights higher.

The final will be available to watch on TV at CyBC1, RIKSAT and RIK HD.

The running order for the night:

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
