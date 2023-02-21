Cyprus and UK sign memorandum on shipping matters

Cyprus’ Deputy Ministry for Shipping signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday with the Department of Transport of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland for cooperation in the shipping sector.

A press release by the Deputy Ministry said that the memorandum aims to enhance the bilateral foreign relations of Cyprus with other shipping states to achieve a mutually beneficial cooperation in the sector.

The Memorandum includes, among other things, the exchange of best practices, the organisation of workshops and training seminars between the maritime administrations of Cyprus and the UK, as well as the encouragement of cooperation between the maritime industry of the two sides in matters of safety and protection, decarbonisation, protection of the maritime environment, further improving seafarers’ working conditions, promoting research and innovation, addressing cyber risks and implementing sanctions affecting the maritime transport sector.

The memorandum was signed by Deputy Minister of Shipping, Vassilios Demetriades and British High Commissioner in Cyprus, Irfan Siddiq, representing the Minister responsible for shipping of the United Kingdom, Baroness Charlotte Vere of Norbiton.

Demetriades said that the memorandum lays a solid foundation for the further expansion of bilateral cooperation between Cyprus and the UK in all important aspects of shipping, but also, to work together within the framework of their participation in the International Maritime Organisation to address the most important challenges facing the sector.