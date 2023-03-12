Cyprus and Saudi Arabia to step up promotion of investments between the two countries

Cyprus and Saudi Arabia have signed a Framework Cooperation Programme (FCP), making a new step in promoting investments between the two countries in areas of mutual concern.

The FCP was signed on Saturday in Nicosia by the Cypriot Minister of Finance, Makis Keravnos and the Saudi Minister of Investment, Khalid Al Falih, who carries out an official visit to Cyprus.

“This programme is an important step to further promote our bilateral relations in the area of investments and it has come as a result of mutual recognition of the opportunities offered,” Keravnos said in statements after the signing ceremony at the Ministry of Finance, adding the singed programme provides cooperation in many areas of common interest, exchange of visits between experts and specialists and conferences in the field of investments.

Keravnos noted that during the meeting with Saudi Minister “we also discussed the prospects for investments in a variety of priority sectors for our countries such as ICT, tourism and hospitality, shipping, energy, health and education”.

He also expressed honour over receiving Al Falih who carried out the first visit to Cyprus in his new tenure as Finance Minister, as he assumed office just a few days ago.

On his part, Al Falih stated that he is happy over the signing of the FCP “which will enhance bilateral relations in the field of investment and open a new era for economic cooperation for the public and private sector partnership between our two nations.”

The Programme will facilitate continuous interactions between the Saudi and the Cypriot businesses, he said, adding he is very pleased that later today he will spend a few hours with representatives of the Cypriot and Saudi private sector with the coordination of Invest Cyprus.

Furthermore, the Saudi Minister stated that this signing of the FCP, comes only a few months after we concluded a “landmark deal between Saudi Arabia, Cyprus and Greece which will constitute one of the world’s longest and impactful data transmission corridor”, called EMC.

“We hope to build on this momentum created by the agreement signed today, by the EMC project, by the alignment between our leaders to also kick-off our cooperation in travel and tourism, shipbuilding and maintenance and the maritime sector,” Al Falih concluded.