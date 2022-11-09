Cyprus and Bahrain sign interstate agreement to improve their air connectivity

Transport Giannis Karousos and his Bahraini counterpart Mohammed Thamer Alkaabi, signed in Manama, Bahrain an interstate agreement regarding air transport.

The agreement provides for the further liberalisation of the connection between the two countries without limitation on airlines and frequencies, a relevant announcement noted.

“Our efforts to enhance and improve air connectivity are ongoing at all levels,” Karousos said, adding that this is a very important agreement that aims to improve the air connectivity between the two countries.

The agreement provides the opportunity to increase the number of travellers between Cyprus and Bahrain both for leisure and business.