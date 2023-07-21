Cyprus Airways welcomes the Airbus A220 to its fleet (PHOTOS)

Cyprus Airways on Friday welcomed its first two Airbus A220s during an official inauguration ceremony at the Larnaca airport, in the presence of President Christodoulides.

During a short speech Paul Sies, CEO of Cyprus Airways, said, “Today marks a significant development in the history of Cyprus Airways. We are delighted to welcome our first two Airbus A220 aircraft to our fleet.

“From an A320 operator, the transition to the advanced A220-300 signifies a remarkable milestone and a new era for us. It marks another important step in the transformative journey of Cyprus Airways to offer an unparalleled on-board travel experience, enhance its operational efficiency and substantially decrease its environmental footprint. This aircraft is celebrated for its exceptional features and capabilities and perfectly aligns with our vision to strike the best balance between passenger comfort and operational efficiency,” added Mr Sies.

According to a company press release, the A220-300 has a capacity of 150 seats, boasting wide economy seats, large and panoramic windows, spacious overhead stowage, among the quietest cabins in its class and USB charging facilities.

The aircraft also has fuel efficiency with a 25% reduction in CO2 emissions per seat, a 50% reduction in NOx emissions than industry standards and a 50% smaller noise footprint area, compared to previous generation planes.

The two aircraft are expected to enter service with Cyprus Airways’ fleet in the coming days and will operate to the airline’s most popular destinations.

The aircraft flew to Cyprus last week from Mirabel, Quebec, Canada, home of the Airbus A220 programme.