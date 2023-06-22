Cyprus Airways upgrades fleet to Airbus A220

Cyprus Airways, the flag carrier airline of Cyprus, announced the upgrade of its fleet from the A320 to the advanced Airbus A220 aircraft.

The development was unveiled during a joint conference with Airbus at the Paris Air Show 2023 that took place on June 20, the company said in a press release.

“The transition to the A220 marks a remarkable milestone for Cyprus Airways as it reinforces its position as a leading airline committed to providing an unparalleled travel experience. With the invaluable support of Air Lease Corporation (ALC), Cyprus Airways is embarking on this transformative journey to enhance operational efficiency and cater to the evolving demands of modern air travel,” Cyprus Airways said.

The A220-300, renowned for its exceptional features and capabilities, perfectly aligns with Cyprus Airways’ vision to strike the ideal balance between passenger comfort and operational efficiency. This next-generation aircraft offers unparalleled worldwide support through Airbus’ unique expertise and extensive supply chain network, the company added.

“With our fleet upgrade to the A220, Cyprus Airways enters a new era of aviation,” states Paul Sies, CEO of Cyprus Airways. “We are thrilled to introduce this cutting-edge aircraft, which provides our passengers with unmatched comfort, unrivalled fuel efficiency, and a sustainable travel experience.”

According to Cyprus Airways, the A220-300 boasts attributes such as fuel efficiency with a 25% reduction in fuel burn per seat, a clean sheet design incorporating the latest technologies and robust systems, and a strong market potential to rationalise the 100-150 seater segment. Furthermore, the A220-300’s advanced features, such as the PW1500G Geared Turbofan engine and aerodynamic optimization, contribute to a 50% smaller noise footprint and superior single-aisle comfort, offering wider seats, larger windows, and increased overhead stowage space.

The new planes offer significant environmental advantages, Cyprus Airways noted, as they burn approximately 25% less fuel and CO2 emissions compared to previous-generation aircraft, as well as around 50% fewer NOx emissions.

“These events mark the beginning and the airline’s unwavering commitment to a greener future while delivering excellence, sustainability, and an elevated travel experience for its passengers,” the company said.