Cyprus Airways passengers stranded in Rome set to return this afternoon

A group of 176 passengers and crew members of Cyprus Airways are expected to finally make their way back from Rome’s Fiumicino Airport, after being caught in a travel ordeal caused by a technical glitch in the airline’s aircraft.

According to Christos Lamnititis, the Commercial Director of Cyprus Airways, the incident unfolded on Tuesday, August 29, during pre-flight checks at Rome’s airport. A technical issue was identified in the Cyprus Airways aircraft, which required a replacement component.

“Our priority has always been the safety of our passengers and crew,” stressed Lamnititis. “Although the issue wasn’t critical in nature, it necessitated a component replacement, which was promptly addressed.”

He added “In the aftermath, the 170 passengers and the six-member crew were swiftly relocated to local hotels in Rome. This arrangement, however, proved challenging given the short notice and the logistical complexity of accommodating a considerable number of people.”

Lamnititis continued, “We were determined to ensure the well-being and comfort of our passengers despite the circumstances. Our company followed all regulations and offered the necessary support throughout this situation.”

The logistical challenge persisted as the required replacement component had to be ordered and delivered overnight. “We placed the order for the component the following morning, and it was successfully installed into the aircraft later that same day,” Lamnititis explained.

Passengers were informed of the progress, and by midday, they were transported back to the airport from their hotels. The check-in process commenced, and the aircraft is anticipated to arrive at Larnaca Airport around 6 PM Cyprus time.

The incident posed significant challenges for Cyprus Airways, particularly due to the high travel volume during the final week of August, as vacationers return to their home countries. Lamnititis acknowledged, “August has proven to be a demanding month for us, as a substantial number of travellers are returning from their summer getaways. This posed limitations on immediate alternative solutions.”

While the situation was undoubtedly taxing for the passengers, including families with young children, the company remains resolute in prioritising safety above all else, Lamnititis stated. “We understand the frustration of our passengers, and we want to assure them that their safety is our foremost concern.”

Amid the logistical complexities, the airline considered sending another aircraft to retrieve the stranded passengers. However, given the circumstances and the broader impact on other passengers, this alternative was not pursued, he noted.