Cyprus Airways offers ticket, destination change for booked flights to Rhodes

Cyprus Airways has announced that it is offering customers who have tickets to wildfire-stricken Rhodes to change the date of their trip or their destination to another location in Greece, free of charge.

The changes can be made for tickets for departure up to August 4. The new travel date can be up to 31 October 2023, the company said.

“Due to the unfortunate development of the fires in Rhodes, we would like to inform our passengers that we offer them the possibility to change the date or destination to another Greek destination, free of charge,” Cyprus Airways noted.

Customers are urged to contact the point of sale from which they purchased their ticket to make the relevant changes.