Cyprus Airways launches package holiday service

Cyprus Airways on Tuesday announced the start of its venture into package holiday services.

Cyprus Airways Holidays, a package holiday platform, offers visitors the chance to book their flights, hotels and airport transfer all in one stop.

“As the Cypriot flag-carrying airline, we are determined to facilitate inbound and outbound travel. Every year we carry hundreds or thousands of customers, the majority of them being tourists. It was a natural step for us to start offering package holidays”, commented Paul Sies, Chief Executive of the airline.

“The site will offer holiday packages at great value for money, cheaper than buying flights and accommodation separately. This is our first step at entering the package holiday market and we are looking forward to continuing working with our Cypriot tourism industry stakeholders for the benefit of the industry and growth year-round,” added Mr Sies.

”As the preferred partner to several airlines in the tour operating and dynamic segment of the business, we are very happy to contribute to Cyprus Airways journey to be an important contributor to the tourism industry in Cyprus. The industry has now a new possibility to promote and attract holidaymakers to the wonderful Island. We are now offering an extremely good product for great value for the customers of Cyprus Airways, both inbound for tourists and outbound for the local market to the airlines growing number of destinations”, says Morten Husby, Chief Executive of TripX, that operates the whole technology platform and operations of Cyprus Airways Holidays.

“This is a win/win possibility for the whole industry to distribute its offerings. Our aim is to have all available products listed to the market, and our product team is working around the clock to get every product presented in due time before the holiday season starts. We really hope that the industry now takes this possibility to support this project with good and aggressive offers to the market, to boost the important tourism to the Island”, added Mr. Husby.

The new destinations, Paris and Rome are also included in the platform. New destinations will be announced soon.

More information is available from www.cyprusairways.com.