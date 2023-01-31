Cyprus Airways launches direct flights to Dubai

Cyprus Airways announced that it has secured permission and landing slots to operate up to three weekly flights to the United Arab Emirates’ most populous city, Dubai (DXB).

Flights will operate to and from Dubai International Airport (DXB), Cyprus Airways said, generating multiple connectivity options with the Middle East, Far East and many other global destinations.

“We are thrilled to announce today an important milestone in our plans to further connect Cyprus to the world. Opening up flights to Dubai was high on our agenda and we have been working very hard to secure rights and slots to operate such services. The United Arab Emirates is another important gateway we are adding to our ever-increasing network. This important addition is in-line with our commitment and plans to better serve the local communities, businesses and open up new tourism opportunities to Cyprus,” said Paul Sies, Chief Executive of Cyprus Airways.

The airline will also be offering package holidays (flights and hotels), through its subsidiary Cyprus Airways Holidays.

The three-and-a-half-hour flights will commence with the airline’s summer 2023 flight schedule on March 27 and will be operated with an Airbus A320 aircraft. Fares will start at 649 euros for a return flight including taxes.

The schedule (in local timings) will operate as follows: