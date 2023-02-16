Cyprus Airways flies 13 tons of aid, medicines to Syria (PHOTOS+VIDEO)

Cyprus Airways announced it has transported medical supplies, baby food, and other collected goods to support the victims affected by the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

The company has made available its aircraft and capacity for governments, charities and organisations that need transportation of goods, medicines and rescue teams or equipment.

The cargo on Thursday included ten tons of medicine donated by Medochemie as well as hundreds of cases of baby food donated by P. T Hadjigeorgiou alongside other goods donated by citizens and the Cyprus Airways team at large. In the next days mostly clothes, food and blankets will be transported, the airline noted.

The aid was delivered thanks to the support of Petrolina – PPT Aviation Services, Hermes Airports, Airtrans Cargo and LGS Handlers, a company press release said.

Captain Andy Georgiou, COO at Cyprus Airways states: “It is with great sadness that we see the tragedy unfolding around us to our fellow human beings, the Syrians and Turks, and that is why our company has taken the initiative to carry out this extra flight in which we are transporting medical supplies and essentials that will be used by medical and nursing staff in their daily effort to save and treat the earthquake victims. We remain helping and offering space and seats on our scheduled slights and are ready to offer more special flights if needed.

The feelings of grief and pain experienced by people; a mother who loses her child, a child who is left orphaned, a family that is displaced by the earthquake are common to all people, these emotions have no borders and are not limited to ethnicities.”