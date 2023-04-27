Cyprus Airways facing high call volumes, apologises to customers

Cyprus Airways announced on Thursday that it is currently facing unexpected high call volumes and is doing its utmost to service its clients as soon as possible.

“The airline has provided additional resources to its customer-facing teams to assist and minimise inconveniences to its clients,” it said.

Paul Sies, CEO of Cyprus Airways stated; “We wish to apologise to our clients who are facing longer than normal waiting times on calls and other communication channels and we assure them that we are doing our utmost to service them as soon as possible.

“We are working hard to reduce the waiting times by extending our contact centres opening hours and providing our centres with additional resources”, Sies.

The airline is giving priority to its passengers that need to travel within the next 48 hours and/or they have changes for a flight within the next 10 days to send an e-mail to [email protected] so that it can service customers with urgent travel requirements first. Cyprus Airways office at Larnaca airport is also assisting the airline’s passengers. For other queries please send to [email protected]. There is no need to contact the call centre for confirmation, only if you want to change a flight or have a question.

“Although we should be happy with our recent positive results which have seen bookings grow with over 200%, especially to our new destinations of Paris and Dubai, and the positive feedback received with our new aircraft type which demanded some aircraft changes and changed flight timings for the Summer ‘23 schedule, we feel that our level of service in this instance has not matched our customer expectations. For this we apologise for any inconvenience caused,” added the airline’s Chief Executive.

“We thank all guests for their patience and understanding and remain committed to service them as soon as possible”, concluded Sies.

Cyprus Airways said that the new aircraft type which will be introduced on its routes this Summer will be the most modern and fuel-efficient aircraft and environmentally friendly aircraft in the market and is expected to change the customer experience radically. The airline added that this new project will be announced at the Paris Airshow together with Airbus.