Cyprus Airways announces winter flight schedule

Cyprus Airways, announced its winter flight schedule today, revealing that it will be travelling to 13 destinations with 51 weekly flights.

In a press release the airline said it will “effectively be doubling its number of destinations and capacity offered this winter and to celebrate this milestone it announced the waiving of booking fees across all flights and destinations for a limited period”.

The airline’s winter flight schedule includes a range of new winter destinations across Europe and the Middle East, with flights to and from major cities like Athens, Paris, Tel Aviv, and Rome.

With over 400,000 seats on offer, the schedule is designed to meet the needs of business, VFR and leisure travellers by offering convenient flight times and affordable fares, Cyprus Airways said.

The winter flight schedule starts on October 29, to the following destinations and frequencies:

Athens: with double daily flights Tel-Aviv: with daily flights Rome: with two weekly flights Paris: with three weekly flights Yerevan: with three weekly flights Beirut: with daily flights Cairo: with two weekly flights Prague: with two weekly flights Milan: with two weekly flights Zurich: with two weekly flights Thessaloniki: with two weekly flights Heraklion: with three weekly flights Dubai: with two weekly flights

“We are thrilled to announce our ever-growing number of destinations and winter flight schedule and the waiving of booking fees,” said Paul Sies, Chief Executive Officer of Cyprus Airways. “We are committed to providing our customers with convenient and affordable travel options, and we believe that this offer will make it easier than ever for people to plan their travel and explore new destinations. By offering direct flights to these popular destinations, we are further establishing Cyprus as a year-round destination making easy to reach. We have the best climate in Europe and it’s high time we get more tourists enjoying it throughout the whole year,” added Mr Sies.

To make travel even more affordable and simple, Cyprus Airways is waiving booking fees across all flights and destinations. This means that customers can save on the cost of their flights, making it easier to plan and book their travels.

The offer is available for a limited time only and customers are encouraged to book their flights as soon as possible to take advantage of these savings.

To book a flight with Cyprus Airways and take advantage of the waived booking fees offer, customers can visit the airline’s website or contact their travel agent. All flights are now on sale through all channels.

Further information is available on www.cyprusairways.com, by calling the airline’s Call Centre on 8000 8111 within Cyprus, or on +357 2400 0053 from other countries. Customers can also contact any travel agent.