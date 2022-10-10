InsiderBusinessCyprus Airways announces extra flights to Athens for October holiday weekend

Cyprus Airways announces extra flights to Athens for October holiday weekend

Cyprus Airways announced on Monday a limited series of extra flights to and from Athens between October 27 and October 30.

The flights will add capacity for the October 28 holiday weekend, serving customers wishing to travel to and from Cyprus.

The additional flights will operate on October 27 and October 30.

Cyprus Airways, the island’s flag carrier, resumed operations in 2016. The company has a fleet of Airbus A319 aeroplanes, as well as two Airbus A320s, which fly towards seven destinations; Athens, Tel Aviv, Thessaloniki, Yerevan, Beirut, Rhodes and Heraclion.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
