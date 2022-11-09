Cyprus Airways announces direct flights to Paris, Rome

Cyprus Airways will start operating direct flights from Larnaca to Paris and Rome, the airline announced on Tuesday.

Speaking from Cyprus’ pavilion at the World Travel Market event in London, the company’s CEO Paul Sies said that the flights to Paris will start on December 16, while the route to Rome is scheduled to start on December 20.

“We have had a lot of work in the past months, last summer was very good and now we are looking towards the winter. We are in a pleasant position to announce two new routes this December from Larnaca,” Sies said.

He explained that flights to Paris Charles De Gaulle will take place three times per week, while the company’s planes will fly to Rome Fiumicino airport two times per week.

The flag’s carrier CEO also announced the creation of a fully digital tour operator for the company, under the name Cyprus Airways Holidays.

“The tour operator will offer exclusive holiday packages with Cyprus Airways in the best hotels in Cyprus, as well as in hotels in destinations where we fly abroad. For example, someone can book holidays from Cyprus to Rome, Paris, as well as in other new and existing destinations,” Sies said.

Asked to comment on the tourism industry landscape after the pandemic, Sies noted “Cyprus is a unique destination, as we had to reinvent tourist after COVID-19. And let’s be honest, geopolitical developments had our work cut out. It had a big impact on Cyprus Airways. We managed to surpass these challenges, and I think that as an island we are reinventing tourism and Cyprus Airways is a real part of this effort,” he concluded.

Read more: