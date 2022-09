More than six million travellers have used Cyprus’ airports in 2022, data released by Hermes Airports show.

This is higher than the traffic recorded for the whole of 2021 when tourist arrivals totalled 5,109,462.

According to the data, more than one million travellers used the Larnaca and Paphos airports in August 2022.

The company said that August 2022 was the busiest month ever in Paphos airport, with the traffic totalling 405,561 passengers.