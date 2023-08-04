Cyprus aims to shrink bureaucracy with introduction of personal digital wallets

The implementation of the much-needed personal digital wallets project is underway aiming to shrink the Mediterranean island’s bureaucracy, Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Philippos Hadjizacharias told Philenews.

Personal digital wallets will enable citizens to securely request and receive, store, select, combine and communicate certificates issued by the public service – including ID, driver’s license, e-prescriptions etc.

The Minister also proposed additional documents and services to be integrated into this wallet – such as the digital signature, car insurance and a sports fan card.

He said he has already drafted a note with suggestions to be reviewed along with the team managing the ambitious project.

“There is a need to have the digital wallet. Besides, it is also provided by the European Union based on relevant regulations,” he said.

With the agreement of the EU as well, it has been decided that instead of creating a national and a European digital wallet the two should be merged into a common one.

“Based on the contract signed by the Republic of Cyprus, the digital wallet will include: the identity card, driving licence, e-prescriptions and there will also be a connection with the state’s electronic services,” he also said.

However, Hadjizacharias believes that in addition to these four documents/services, the wallet should be enriched so that it also includes one’s birth certificate, car insurance, electronic signature, passport and other personal official documents.

The funding will be made under the Digital Europe program and will cost a total of €37 million.