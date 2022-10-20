Cyprus a missing link in FBI probe against ex US President Trump

Russian analyst Igor Danchenko who was acquitted last week of accusations he provided false information that triggered an FBI probe against former US President Donald Trump had a Cyprus link.

Specifically, a major takeaway from the trial pointed to Cyprus being a missing link in the investigation after insufficient evidence about an alleged source of the infamous Steele Dossier was not properly vetted, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Danchenko was a Russian policy researcher and alleged paid FBI informant.

He was acquitted by a federal jury in the United States on four felony false-statement charges as part of a probe of misinformation that triggered the FBI probe of Trump’s 2016 campaign.

But despite a high-profile loss for the special counsel, prosecutors still managed to air evidence that the FBI failed to pursue leads as they sought out sources of the Steele Dossier, including information obtained from a female Russian national in Cyprus.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the female Public Relations executive was “source 3” in the dossier, with the report saying she had a “vast network” of sources.

The Journal alleges that the source, who was working in Cyprus and was an old friend with a person who worked for Steele, had been a classmate of Danchenko.

Steele had carried out research to find dirt on then-candidate Donald Trump, with information ending up in a Special Counsel report by Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 US election.