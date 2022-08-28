Cyprus: 67% of businesses reached basic level use of digital technologies in 2021

Sixty seven per cent of Cyprus businesses, and 55 per cent across Europe, reached a basic level use of digital technologies in 2021, according to a recently-released Eurostat report.

A basic level entails the use of at least four of twelve selected digital technologies – such as using any Artificial Intelligence technology. Or a level of at least one per cent of sales coming from electronic transactions.

One of the objectives of the EU Digital Compass policy is for at least 90 per cent of SMEs in the EU to have at least a basic level of digital intensity by 2030.

In Cyprus, 33 per cent of businesses are in the category of very low digital intensity compared to 44 per cent which is the EU average.

Moreover, 41 per cent are in the low digital intensity (34 per cent in the EU), and 23 per cent are in the category of high digital intensity (19 per cent in the EU).

In addition, three per cent are in the category of very high digital intensity compared to three per cent in the EU.

In relation to company size, 66 per cent of SMEs in Cyprus had achieved the basic level of digital intensity in 2021 (55 per cent in the EU), compared to 96 per cent of large enterprises (88 per cent in the EU).

The highest percentages of companies in the high category of the index were recorded in Finland, Denmark and Malta (10 per cent in all three) and Sweden (nine per cent).

At the other end of the scale, in Romania and Bulgaria 77 per cent and 74 per cent of businesses, respectively, were of very low digital intensity. (CNA)