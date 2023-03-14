Cyprus 65th out of 131 countries for air quality

Cyprus ranks 65th out of 131 countries in the world for air quality, according to an annual global survey by a Swiss maker of air purifiers.

The report published on Tuesday by IQAir also said that Chad in central Africa is the country with the most polluted air last year.

IQAir measures air quality levels based on the concentration of lung-damaging airborne particles known as PM2.5. Its annual survey is widely cited by researchers and government organisations.

Cyprus’ air quality worsened to 15.6 micrograms of PM2.5 particles per cubic meter from 14.8 in 2021.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends a maximum PM2.5 concentration of 5 micrograms per cubic meter.

Cyprus’ level of air pollution exceeded the recommended maximum by three to five times.

Chad, the country in the world with the most polluted air had an average level of 89.7.

The U.S. Pacific territory Guam had cleaner air than any country, with a PM2.5 concentration of 1.3, while Canberra had the cleanest air for a capital city, with 2.8.

The report said that one in 10 people globally were living in an area where air pollution poses a threat to health.

According to the World Health Organisation, 91% of the world’s population live in places where air quality exceeds guideline limits, while approximately seven million die each year as a result of exposure to fine particles in polluted air.

The index was prepared using data from more than 30,000 air quality monitors in more than 7,300 locations in 131 countries, territories and regions.

(With information from Reuters)