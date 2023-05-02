InsiderBusinessCyprus 3rd in EU for share of people working long hours

Cyprus 3rd in EU for share of people working long hours

Foreign Workers
Foreign Workers

In 2022, Cyprus had the third-highest share of people who worked long hours in the EU, according to data published by Eurostat.

The figures show that 9.7% of the labour force in Cyprus worked long hours (49 hours or more per week). The EU average was 7%.

Long hours were more common among skilled agricultural, forestry and fishery workers (28% of total skilled agricultural, forestry and fishery workers) and managers (24%) than in any other main occupational group (all below 8%).

Also, self-employed workers in Cyprus were more likely to work long hours than employees, as 30% of self-employed people said they worked long hours compared to 4% of employees.

Greece had the highest proportion (12.6%) of people working long hours in the EU, followed by France (10.2%) and Cyprus.

The lowest rates were recorded in Bulgaria (0.7%), Lithuania (0.8%) and Latvia (1.3%).

Source dataset: lfsa_qoe_32a

According to Eurostat, the number of hours usually worked per week comprises all hours including extra hours, either paid or unpaid, which the person normally works, but excludes the travelling time between home and workplace and the time taken for the main meal break (usually at lunchtime).

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
War in Sudan drives 100,000 over border amid crumbling ceasefires
Next article
Total of 2,350 foreign nationals evacuated from Sudan through Cyprus

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros