Cyprus 3rd in EU for share of people working long hours

In 2022, Cyprus had the third-highest share of people who worked long hours in the EU, according to data published by Eurostat.

The figures show that 9.7% of the labour force in Cyprus worked long hours (49 hours or more per week). The EU average was 7%.

Long hours were more common among skilled agricultural, forestry and fishery workers (28% of total skilled agricultural, forestry and fishery workers) and managers (24%) than in any other main occupational group (all below 8%).

Also, self-employed workers in Cyprus were more likely to work long hours than employees, as 30% of self-employed people said they worked long hours compared to 4% of employees.

Greece had the highest proportion (12.6%) of people working long hours in the EU, followed by France (10.2%) and Cyprus.

The lowest rates were recorded in Bulgaria (0.7%), Lithuania (0.8%) and Latvia (1.3%).

Source dataset: lfsa_qoe_32a

According to Eurostat, the number of hours usually worked per week comprises all hours including extra hours, either paid or unpaid, which the person normally works, but excludes the travelling time between home and workplace and the time taken for the main meal break (usually at lunchtime).