Cyprus: 1 in 6 at risk of poverty or social exclusion

4 in 10 non-EU citizens in Cyprus at risk of poverty - Eurostat

In 2022, 16.7% of people living in Cyprus were at risk of poverty or social exclusion, according to provisional data by Eurostat.

In comparison, across the EU, 95.3 million people (22% of the population) were at risk of poverty or social exclusion, i.e. lived in households experiencing at least one of the three poverty and social exclusion risks: risk of poverty, severe material and social deprivation, and/or living in a household with very low work intensity.

Bar chart: People at risk of poverty or social exclusion, % of total population, 2022

Source dataset: ilc_peps01n

The shares of people at risk of poverty or social exclusion varied across the EU countries in 2022.

The highest values were reported in Romania (34%), Bulgaria (32%), Greece and Spain (both 26%).

On the other hand, the lowest shares were recorded in Czechia (12%), Slovenia (13%) and Poland (16%).

Cyprus' people at poverty risk percentage around the EU's average in 2021

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Taste

