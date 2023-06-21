Cypriots pay VAT, Social Security contributions but no taxes

Over 69,000 taxpayers in Cyprus were without a return file between 2018 and 2020 despite paying contributions to the Social Security Service (SSS), according to the Audit Office’s Tax Department latest report.

In fact, these taxpayers declared they had annual income below €19,500 to avoid filing tax returns even though their contributions were included in the SSS system, Philenews reports.

There are also individuals who do not have an income tax file, while others are registered in the internal revenue department’s system with different identification data from that in the SSS system.

Moreover, the Audit Office carried out investigations into 60 cases that had declared income to the SSS in excess of €50,000 out of the 24,265 inconsistent taxpayers identified in 2020.

Of these, 18 cases of employees were unknown to the tax authorities even though they work in the state machine but refused to submit tax returns.

One of them works in a semi-governmental organisation, another in the army and three are commercial attachés or representatives in embassies of the Republic of Cyprus overseas.

