Cypriots, on average, have eurozone’s third highest amount of cash in their wallets

The way consumers in the euro area – including Cyprus – pay and the payment instruments they prefer are constantly evolving with plastic money becoming the key player.

Nonetheless, thousands of Cypriots do not part with cash which they seem to have in their wallets as a small reserve, according to the “Payment attitudes of euro area consumers” recently-released survey.

Commissioned by the European Central Bank, the data was collected through a survey of a random sample of the population in all euro area countries.

The survey indicates what the average amount of money a citizen of each country has when they start their day – on an average.

Euro area citizens have – on an average – €83 in their wallet but in Cyprus this is €113 which is the third highest.

In Austria, the average amount of cash in people’s wallets at the beginning of the day was 121 euros, in Luxembourg 120 euros and then followed by Cyprus.

Fourth comes Lithuania with 110 euros, followed by Ireland with 107 euros, Estonia with 102 euros, Germany with 100 euros, Malta with 98 euros, Belgium with 97 euros, Latvia wit 92 euros and Slovenia with 89 euros.

Moreover, Spain follows with 84 euros, Italy with 82 euros, Finland with 80 euros, Greece with 78 euros, Slovakia with 77 euros, France with 61 euros, Poland with 53 euros and, lastly, the Netherlands with 46 euros.