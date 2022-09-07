Cypriots of Australia, NZ offer financial support to Ora wildfire victims

NewsLocalCypriots of Australia, NZ offer financial support to Ora wildfire victims

The Federation of the Cypriot Communities in Australia and New Zealand today made a financial contribution towards the victims of the wildfires in Ora which took place in July 2021.

The total amount of the donation is 10,000 euros. It will be used to repair and restore damaged homes in Ora.

Representatives of the federation, along with Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou visited Ora today to participate in a small delivery ceremony, honouring the occasion.

The Federation’s President Michalis Christodoulou said that even though they live far away, Cyprus is always in their heart.

Commissioner Photiou thanked the expatriates for this initiative but also their contribution and work for Cyprus.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Australia is home to the second largest Cypriot community outside Cyprus.

The number of Cypriot-born migrants in Australia is estimated to be over 80,000.

By gavriella
