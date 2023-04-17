Cypriots flock to Troodos on a gorgeous day, long queues

Thousands heading up the Troodos mountains for a picnic taking advantage of glorious summery conditions had to be armed with a great deal of patience today, as they faced long queues on the provincial roads leading to the mountain resorts.

Police have intensified patrols, facilitating traffic and helping drivers in problem spots along the network.

Authorities are calling on the public to show the necessary caution, maintain a safe, lower speed, keep a distance from vehicles and follow police advice on patrol.