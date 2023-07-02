Cypriot students present Formula car they manufactured from scratch

“Your efforts and dedication deserve our admiration and appreciation because you are examples of great team spirit and we are especially proud to have you as students at our university,” said Frederick University Council President Natasha Frederikou speaking on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at the presentation of the Formula car racer and the team of students who manufactured it “from scratch,” as she emphasized.

With this car, Frederick’s FUF Racing Team will participate in the international Formula Student Racing Competition on July 12-16, 2023 in Italy.

On Tuesday 11 July, 12 students, members of the team, together with their advisor professor Dr. Antonis Londos, will depart for the Autodromo Riccardo Paletti circuit in the Italian city of Parma, where the competition will be held.

They are the first Cypriot team at university level to build a single-seater Formula racing car (with an internal combustion engine, using petrol) and the only one to participate in this competition for the third time. (From Cyprus, a team of students from the University of Cyprus will take part in the competition for the first time this year with a Formula car of their own construction).