Cypriot restaurant awarded at British Kebab Awards 2023

Fig Tree Grill, a Cypriot restaurant in Hertfordshire was named “Best Greek Restaurant” at the British Kebab Awards 2023.

Fig Tree Grill is a new, family-run business, inspired by the owner’s Nik Louka Cypriot family heritage.

They offer traditional Cypriot delicacies such as souvla, souvlakia, shieftalia, pastourma and sausages.

Fig Tree Grill managed to snatch the top award from Tony’s Pita which won “Best Greek Restaurant” in the past two years.

The awards celebrated on Tuesday, February 28, are in their eleventh year.

Finalists from across the U.K. had a chance to win one of 20 awards, recognising the efforts of kebab takeaways and restaurants.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in his message for the awards, said: “Kebabs are as much a part of our culture and heritage as fish and chips and curries, reflecting our broad diversity and our nation’s love of food.

“I know it has been a very difficult few years, but I am confident that the sector can and will play a leading role in the UK’s recovery, and help us deliver the growth we want to see right across the country.”