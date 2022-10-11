NewsLocalCypriot rescuers to participate in European exercise 'Balance'

Cypriot rescuers to participate in European exercise ‘Balance’

Cypriot rescuers, members of the Civil Defense, will participate in a big European search and rescue exercise that will take place in Montenegro.

The Cypriot delegation is mainly comprised of volunteer rescuers who manage corresponding sectors of Civil Defense all over Cyprus.

The European Balance exercise is a full-scale exercise on search and rescue operations after an earthquake. Groups and organizations from Montenegro, Cyprus, Albania, Croatia, Bulgaria, and Spain participate.

The exercise will take place between 10 and 14 October.

According to the program of the exercise, the citizens of the municipalities of Montenegro where the exercise will take place, have been informed about the exercise as well as about preventive activities and behavior during and after an earthquake.

 

By gavriella
