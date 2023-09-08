‘Cypriot Red Soil Potato’ in line for EU registration

The registration of “Cypriot Red Soil Potato” as a Geographical Indication product in the European Union Registry is currently in progress, according to Minister of Agriculture, Petros Xenophontos.

Speaking at the “International Potato Festival in Xylofagou” on Thursday, Xenophontos assured farmers that his Ministry is making every possible effort to address new challenges while improving the competitiveness of the agricultural sector.

The Minister made reference to recent announcements regarding two developmental measures outlined in the Rural Development Programme 2014-2020. These measures include providing financial support for investments in the primary sector and offering assistance for the initial establishment of new farmers.

Following a comprehensive review of all received applications, Minister Xenophontos revealed that it was decided to increase the subsidy amount to 70 million euros, a significant rise from the initially allocated 36 million euros. This infusion of funding facilitated the approval of all eligible applications.

Minister Xenophontos underscored the Ministry’s commitment to aligning with EU policies and its dedication to expanding initiatives aimed at restructuring and enhancing the agricultural sector. These initiatives encompass reforms in risk management for agricultural production and legislative measures aimed at combatting Unfair Trading Practices within the agricultural and food supply chain. Furthermore, efforts have been made to enhance the operation of local markets for the benefit of farmers.

Addressing geopolitical challenges, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Minister Xenophontos noted that special budgetary plans have been devised, with 3.5 million euros allocated to support the 2022 spring harvest of potatoes.

Additionally, Xenophontos announced that Cyprus is in the process of registering the name “Cypriot Red Soil Potato” in the EU Geographical Indications registry. This initiative, as he explained, “is expected to further elevate Cypriot potato cultivation, as Geographical Indications enable consumers to trust and distinguish high-quality products, while simultaneously assisting producers in effectively marketing their products.”

(Photo by George Christophorou)

Read more: