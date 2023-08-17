Cypriot passport holders arrested in Singapore in multimillion money laundering probe [PHOTOS]

Police in Singapore arrested ten individuals, including two Cypriot passport holders, in one of the largest anti-money laundering operations conducted by local authorities.

Specifically, ten people aged between 31 and 44, of Cypriot, Turkish, Chinese, Cambodian and Ni-Vanuatu nationalities were charged on Wednesday night after police conducted simultaneous raids across Singapore as part of a probe into money laundering and forgery offences.

More than 400 police officers from various divisions were involved in what was one of the largest anti-money laundering operations conducted by Singapore authorities, Channel News Asia reported.

About $736 million in properties, cars, bank accounts, cash and goods were seized, frozen or issued with the prohibition of disposal orders in connection with the investigation.

Photos of the items taken by the police showed boxes containing jewellery – from gold bracelets to diamond accessories.

There were also dozens of luxury watches, including several timepieces bearing brands Rolex and Patek Philippe, as well as Hermes, Dior, Chanel and Louis Vuitton handbags.

Also seen were various cars such as Bentleys, and a display of 60 figurines that appeared to be Bearbrick collectibles, racks of bottles of alcohol, and wads of cash stashed in safes and suitcases.

Akel MP Irene Charalambidou said she has asked for a briefing from the Interior Ministry of Cyprus.

“The international stigmatisation of our country which resulted from the abuse of the golden passports scheme should be immediately managed by the competent Minister so that the passports are revoked,” she noted.

In a separate statement, the Singapore central bank said it has been “in touch with the financial institutions (FIs) where the potentially tainted funds have been identified. Supervisory engagements with these FIs are ongoing”, without naming the FIs.

(Photos: Singapore Police Force/Reuters)