Cypriot-nationalized Russian kept in custody in Kemerovo region over fatal road accident

Moscow will keep in custody a 63-year-old Russian man nationalized as Cypriot and whose permanent residency is the Mediterranean island in connection with a fatal road accident in the industrial region of Kemerovo.

Last Saturday, a Russian court ordered that the man whose SUV car hit and killed a 12-year-old girl on a pedestrian lane in Kemerovo city is kept in custody till his trial begins on October 19.

The court decided that the man who lives in Cyprus for over 20 years now could leave the country and never return to stand trial. He is from the Kemerovo region.

It was clarified that he has no property in Russia and that the offence for which he is accused carries a penalty of up to three years’ imprisonment.