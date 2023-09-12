Cypriot municipalities aiming to achieve climate neutrality by 2030

Large municipalities across Cyprus are readying to implement projects to achieve climate neutrality by 2030, with a total budget of €1 billion.

The projects are promoted by the municipalities of Limassol, Strovolos, Paphos and Aradippou, which participate in the European programme of 100 climate-neutral and smart cities by 2030.

The mayors of Limassol, Strovolos and Aradippou informed on Tuesday Deputy Minister to the President, Irene Piki, about the progress of the programme and the actions planned.

Limassol mayor, Nicos Nicolaides said that the mayors informed the Deputy Minister that they are ready to submit to the European Commission the Climate City Contract, and their proposals for the actions and projects that are planned. The mayor of Limassol noted that there are over 300 projects, with a budget exceeding €1 billion.

Nicolaides noted that the projects concern energy, buildings, transport, circular economy and seas and coasts. At the same time, there is also a horizontal section concerning digital policies.

He added that the actions include, among other things, electric mobility, the promotion of sustainable urban mobility plans, the creation of parks, tree planting in open spaces, for ships docked in Cypriot ports to be supplied with electric power, renewable energy sources, energy-efficient buildings etc. “The actions aim to reduce the energy footprint, gas emissions so that we can say that we have taken a substantial step towards climate neutrality”, he said.

Mayor of Aradippou, Evangelos Evangelides, said in turn, that “we are here to cooperate with the state, to move towards green transition, to support the citizens.”

Μayor of Strovolos, Andreas Papacharalambous, said that green transition and digital transformation are the big challenges we have to face in the years to come.