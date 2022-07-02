Cypriot MPs stuck in Frankfurt, outraged over ‘third world’ airport conditions

NewsLocalCypriot MPs stuck in Frankfurt, outraged over 'third world' airport conditions

The travel chaos gripping airports across Europe has slightly hit Cyprus with only a few flights to and from Larnaca been cancelled but a team of Cypriot MPs on Saturday remained stuck in Frankfurt.

The Cypriot MPs were scheduled to travel to Birmingham for a meeting but have been stuck at Frankfurt airport for two days.

Among them is Akel MP Irini Charalambidou who was so outraged she described the situation as total chaos and decrying it as “third-world conditions”. Especially after their luggage was lost.

Strikes and staff shortages are forcing airlines to cancel thousands of flights and causing hours-long queues at major airports in Europe.

By Annie Charalambous
