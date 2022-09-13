Cypriot MEPs send letter for Greek Cypriot detained in Turkish occupied areas

With a joint letter, the six Cypriot Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) will address EU High Representative Josep Borrell, requesting urgently a meeting with him, on the sidelines of the Plenary Session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, in order to inform him and explore ways of EU intervention for the release of Andreas Soudjis, a Greek Cypriot who is illegally detained in the Turkish occupied areas of Cyprus.

Loukas Fourlas, MEP of ruling DISY party, said the six MEPs will take action jointly and will also try to find other ways to inform the European Union so that it will intervene on the issue.

AKEL MEP Niyazi Kizilyurek explained that the reason they will address Josep Borrell is the fact that although Cyprus is an EU member-state, the occupied areas are under the administration of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot “police” is under the Turkish armed forces.

Soudjis was arrested on 30 August on suspicion of espionage for allegedly using a walkie-talkie. His lawyer, Odgel Polili said that Soudjis used the device to stay in communication with his friends, as phones connected on a Greek Cypriot mobile network face coverage problems in the north.