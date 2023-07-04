Cypriot judokas win gold, bronze medal in international tournaments

Two talented judokas from Cyprus have achieved remarkable success in recent international competitions organised by the International Judo Federation (IJF), bringing home two medals.

In an by the Cyprus Judo Federation, it was revealed that 18-year-old Yiannis Antoniou emerged victorious with a gold medal in the European Cup held for the Juniors category (under 21 years) in Birmingham, Great Britain. Antoniou’s performance secured his position as the world’s 4th-ranked judoka in his respective category.

Additionally, 19-year-old Zanet Michaelidou secured a bronze medal in the Slovenj Gradec junior European Cup 2023, which took place in Slovenia. Michaelidou’s achievement adds to her growing list of accolades, as she currently holds the esteemed title of being ranked 3rd in the world within her category.

These recent triumphs on the international stage serve as a testament to the continuous growth and development of judo in Cyprus, the Federation notes.