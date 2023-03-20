Cypriot judokas strike double in IJF World Tour in Algeria

Cypriot judo athletes Georgios Krousaniotakis and Yiannis Antoniou won two medals in the IJF World Tour (U21) in Algeria.

According to an announcement, Krousaniotakis won a gold medal in the -100kg category, while Antoniou won silver in the +100kg category.

For Antoniou, it is his second medal in the games in Algeria. He had previously won gold on Friday in the same category.

Antoniou is now ranked third in the world rankings in his category and has secured his place in the World Championships in Qatar, which will take place between May 7-14.

Read more: