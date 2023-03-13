Cypriot judoka Giannis Antoniou wins silver medal at Junior World Cup

Cypriot judoka Giannis Antoniou has secured a second medal in Tunisia.

Antoniou won the silver medal at the Men’s Pre-Olympic Games at the Junior World Cup (U21), on Sunday.

According to the Judo Federation, the Cypriot athlete was the youngest at the Games and the only one at the age of 18.

In less than ten days, the Cypriot judoka has won three medals and continues his bid to participate in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Antoniou who competes in the category of +100 kg, offered one more success to Cypriot judo. He first defeated Kody Andrews (New Zealand) and then Piter Da Silva (Angola), raising the Cypriot flag to second place.

With this victory, Antoniou added important points to the world ranking of the athletes who will fight for a place in the Olympic Games of Paris 2024.

This medal and the two previous medals he won this month guarantee the Cypriot Judoka a spot at the Men’s World Championships that will take place in Qatar next May.