Cypriot football fans threaten Maccabi Tel Aviv ones, hours before Larnaca match

Police are on high alert after Cypriot football fans allegedly made threatening gestures against Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv fans in Finikoudes, Larnaca, on Tuesday evening, Philenews reports.

The Europa Conference League Qualifying match AEK Larnaca vs Maccabi Tel Aviv is set to take place in the coastal city on Wednesday evening.

Videos on social media show fans – Cypriot and Israeli – running through the city’s central streets.

Police spokesman Christos Andreou said authorities had received information about tension between fans of the two teams, intervened and prevented further contact between them.

He also said that no injuries or damages were recorded from the brief incident – hours only after an AEK Athens fan was stabbed to death by Dinamo Zagreb hooligans.

As a result, Tuesday’s Champions League qualifying game between AEK Athens and Croatia’s Dinamo Zagreb was postponed.

And seven Greek police officers were suspended pending an internal investigation, while a senior public prosecutor launched an official inquiry into the deadly clashes.