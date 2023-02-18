Cypriot folk traditional singer Kyriakou Pelagia dies at 86 (videos)

Kyriakou Pelagia Kyriakou, the singer of Cypriot folk traditional songs, passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 86. The news was released by her granddaughter Solia through her personal account on Social Media.

Kyriakou Pelagia Kyriakou was born in Paralimni, Cyprus on 8 July 1936. Her father was Damianos Kouzalis (1903-1973), an excellent traditional singer who excelled in both erotic and “tsiatista” singing. Her mother was Maria Koutsoluka (1908-1993) who knew several old records and songs. Kyriakous’ talent was evident from her childhood.

She said that from her early years, she began to sing. It was all she could remember liking. Her first teacher was her father and then other singers of that time.

She learned the various Cypriot “voices” and began to match lyrics to these melodies. From the age of 15, she started singing at her relatives’ and friends’ weddings, at various family gatherings, local festivals, and religious celebrations.

She married George Pelagias in 1957 and had two sons and a daughter.



Kyriakou Pelagia was a genuine traditional singer, the voice of the Cypriot countryside, “the voice that when you hear it you want to be released into the fields,” as our poet Michalis Pasiardis has characteristically said.

In 1987 she published the poetry collection “Cypriot Verse”. Since the beginning of 1995, she had been collaborating with the music group ‘Mesogeios’. The fruit of this collaboration is “TA PARALIMNIOTIKA 1 & 2” which were extremely successful.

Kyriakou Pelagia, had given another dimension to the Cypriot folk song with her performance. On the one hand, her authenticity and purity, and on the other hand the sounds and experiences she carried from another era, in conjunction with her talent and spontaneity, established her in the consciousness of the Cypriot people as a special and unique traditional performer.