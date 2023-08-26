Cypriot firefighters to continue efforts on Saturday to contain wildfires in Greece

Cypriot firefighters joined Greek counterparts who struggled all day on Fri­day to contain scores of wildfires stretching nationwide in Greece.

And efforts are continuing on Saturday as the week’s death toll from the raging blazes rose to 21.

The Cypriot mission who flew to Athens early on Friday is made up of 13 Fire Brigade and 13 Civil Defense members and five people from the Mediterranean island’s Ambulance Service.

Greece’s fire bri­gade on Friday evening said they had found the body of a man in the same area in Evros, northern Greece, where the first victim of the week’s fires had been found on Monday.

The bodies of another 19 people believed to be migrants, two of them children, were found in the area ear­lier this week.

The Evros region is a regular entry point for migrants from neighbouring Turkey, and local border guards had warned that more asylum-seekers could have been trapped by the fires that erupted a week ago.

An elderly shep­herd died in another fire in Boeotia, north of Athens on Monday.

The fire in Evros was consuming the Dadia forest, one of the major sanctuaries in Europe for birds of prey.

The Alexandroupoli wildfires are now the largest in the EU on record for 2023 and the second largest since 2000, according to the bloc.