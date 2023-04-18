Cypriot family reports safe in Sudan amidst civil clashes

The Foreign Ministry has made contact with a family of Cypriots residing permanently in Sudan, ministry spokesperson Theodoros Gotsis said on Tuesday.

Gotsis noted that all ten members of the family are safe and in good health.

The ministry’s spokesperson added that Cypriot citizens in Sudan are served by the Embassy of the Republic in Cairo and noted that the local consul is in direct contact with the family that is trapped in Khartoum amidst the civil strife between opposing military factions.

Fighting between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Response Forces (RSF) that erupted on Saturday has killed at least 185 people and injured more than 1,800.

The clashes in Khartoum and its adjoining sister cities of Omdurman and Bahri are the worst in decades and risk tearing Sudan between two factions that had shared power during a rocky political transition.

The eruption of fighting followed rising tensions over the RSF’s integration into the military under a civilian transition plan.

While the army is larger and has air power, the RSF is widely deployed in neighbourhoods of Khartoum and other cities, giving neither faction the edge for a quick victory.

The violence could destabilise a volatile region and play into competition for influence there between Russia and the United States, and among regional powers that have courted different actors in Sudan.

Egypt is the most important backer of Sudan’s armed forces while the RSF has cultivated ties with foreign powers including the United Arab Emirates and Russia.

(With information from Reuters)