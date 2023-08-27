NewsLocalCypriot delegation in Greece paid tribute to the victims of Helios

Cypriot delegation in Greece paid tribute to the victims of Helios

The first team of the Fire Brigade delegation, whose members are helping to extinguish the fires in Greece, headed by the Director of the Fire Brigade, Mr. Christoforos Stylianou, paid tribute to the 121 victims of the Helios plane crash.

According to the Spokesman of the Fire Service, Andreas Kettis, immediately after they were relieved in the field of operations and on their way to rest, in an area adjacent to the area where they were operating in Grammatikos, they spotted on a hill the small chapel built next to the ravine where the Helios aircraft crashed in 2005 claiming the lives of 121 passengers and crew.

By gavriella
