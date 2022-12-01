Cypriot Christiana Xenofontos elected Vice-President of the European Youth Forum

Christiana Xenofontos was elected as Vice-President of the European Youth Forum (YFJ), representing the Cyprus Youth Council (CYC) on November 26.

The elections took place in Tirana, Albania, during the General Assembly of the YFJ, according to a Cyprus Youth Council press release.

This is the first time CYC runs for the position of Vice-Presidency at the board of the YFJ, and the first time that a Cypriot young woman holds this position.

Before, Xenofontos served the YFJ as a board member between 2020-2022, working extensively on youth participation. During her mandate, she contributed to the strengthening of the member organisations of the YFJ as well as to the formulation of policy at the European and national levels to strengthen the political participation of young people.

“Through Christiana’s active participation on an EU level, the CYC is one of the closest partners of the European Youth Forum, with the result that young people from all over Cyprus actively participate in programs such as “The 25% Project”, the “Level-up! Festival” and the “Policy Dialogues with the Commissioners”. Additionally, in collaboration with the Cyprus Youth Council and the Labor Committee & Social Insurance of the House of Youth Representatives, Christiana managed to raise the issue of unpaid internships before the Cypriot Parliament,” Cyprus Youth Council said.

Xenofontos has been active in the youth sector for the past ten years. Among other roles, she was a Policy & Programmes Officer at the CYC while in 2019-2020 she served as Vice President of the CYC. In 2018-2020 she was an elected member of YFJ’s Advisory Council on Membership Applications. For the last three years, she has been working as a parliamentary associate at the House of Representatives in Cyprus.

“We firmly believe that Christiana will continue to serve the youth with the same consistency and dedication from the position of the Vice President, while her presence at the European Youth Forum strengthens both the Cyprus Youth Council and the youth of our country,” Cyprus Youth Council concluded.

If you would like to contact Christiana you can do it through the following link: https://linktr.ee/ChristianaXen