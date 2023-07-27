Cypriot champions Aris put one foot in European groups after 6-2 thrashing of BATE Borisov (VIDEO)

Cypriot champions Aris have all but ensured their qualification in the group stages of a European competition for the first time in their history, after an emphatic 6-2 victory over the Belarusian outfit FC BATE Borisov on Wednesday evening in Limassol for the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

Fresh from their Super Cup triumph against Omonia, Aleksey Shpilevsky’s side took a relatively early lead with a penalty from Yannick Gomis in the 17th minute and saw themselves leading 3-0 by half-time, after a goal by Leo Bengtsson and an own goal by BATE’s centre-half Sidi Bane.

BATE managed to snatch an early goal at the beginning of the second half (48′), which temporarily made it seem like Aris would have their work cut out in the tie, however, Shpilevsky’s team – in their usual manner – piled up the pressure on the visitors and went up 4-1 with another goal by Gomis in the 60th minute.

BATE’s centre-half Ruslan Khadarkevich made it 4-2 after a corner kick in the 66th minute, giving his team newfound hope for the second leg in Belarus, however, Aris quickly reasserted their dominance – this time for good – with goals by Montnor and Stepinski.

The final 6-2 score means that barring a footballing miracle, Aris will play in the group stages of a European competition for the first time in their history, as the winners of the second qualifying round of the Champions League are assured a spot in the Europa Conference League groups.

Aris will become the seventh team from Cyprus to play in a European group after Apoel, Anorthosis, Ael, Omonia, Apollon and Aek Larnaca.