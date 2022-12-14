Cypriot business woman in Berlin stands out, on the list of Business Insider Deutschland

A Berlin-based Cypriot business woman is among the 25 selected last year by Germany’s Business Insider who haven’t made it to the top yet but are on their way there.

Paralimni-born Elena Tsoukka, aged 45, was actually described by the financial and business news website as one of the 25 women of the future.

Their introduction said: “We looked for the women who are already changing or want to change their industry…women who are driving the future in their industries – regardless of their age.”

Thumbs up then to Tsoukka who has spent more than 15 years in the world of banking and succeeded in being among those standing out.

Here is the full report on her:

“Elena Tsoukka grew up in Cyprus. She completed most of her studies in London, graduating with a degree in mathematics. The 45-year-old then spent more than 15 years in the world of banking. “I witnessed quite a few economic crises during that time and also how they were handled,” Tsoukka says.

“Eventually, she left the banking industry and moved to Germany. She joined KKA Partners as head of operations in May 2020.

“We invest in medium-sized companies that are firmly anchored in society and help them to increase technology and secure their future,” says Tsoukka, describing her work.

“On a personal level, she is committed to increasing diversity and inclusion in private equity. Having a child myself, I see myself spearheading this development and want to prove that you can have a good work-life balance as a parent in our industry too.”